Manchester United vs. Colchester: 2019 Carabao Cup Odds, Live Stream

Manchester United welcome League Two side Colchester United to Old Trafford on Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils are strong favourites to progress to the semi-finals of the competition they last won in 2017 under previous manager Jose Mourinho.

Colchester have already knocked Premier League teams Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace out of the competition and will aim to continue their giant-killing exploits against the Red Devils.

Date: Wednesday, 18 December

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+ (U.S.)

Match Odds (courtesy of Oddschecker): Man Utd 1-9, Draw 9-1, Colchester 18-1

Match Preview

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to rotate his team for Wednesday's clash and hand some of his youngsters and fringe players another chance to impress.

Sergio Romero is likely to replace David De Gea in goal and has proved to be a superb back-up for the Spain international:

Teenage forward Mason Greenwood is pushing for a start in attack after coming off the bench on Sunday to rescue a draw against Everton with his seventh goal of the season.

Solskjaer has been full of praise for the 18-year-old:

Wednesday's game also looks a good opportunity for fellow youngsters Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Tahith Chong and James Garner to gain more senior experience and earn precious first-team minutes.

Colchester head to Old Trafford on a decent run of form. Manager John McGreal's side are unbeaten in their last six League Two outings and only three points off the play-off places.

The U's boss told the EFL Podcast that his side face a "huge task" trying to win at Old Trafford, but he believes they can take confidence from their wins over Spurs and Palace.

Manchester United have wobbled in this competition to teams from lower divisions. They needed penalties to see off League One side Rochdale in the third round and were dumped out of the League Cup by Derby County of the Championship last season.

While this competition is not Manchester United's top priority it does present Solskjaer with a good opportunity to win his first silverware as Red Devils boss, and the Premier League team will be expected to win comfortably.