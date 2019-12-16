Giannis, Bucks' 18-Game Win Streak Snapped by Mavs Despite Luka Doncic Injury

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks are the first team to beat the Milwaukee Bucks since Nov. 8, snapping their 18-game winning streak with a statement 120-116 win Monday night at Fiserv Forum.

The Mavericks dominated wire-to-wire, leading by double digits throughout the contest behind double-digit scoring from six different players. Milwaukee cut the lead to 119-116 with 5.2 seconds in regulation, but it was too late.

Dallas outshot the Bucks across the board by going 46.6 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from three opposite Milwaukee's 41.9 percent and 26.8 percent, respectively.

The Mavs' upset was made much more impressive because they were without reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic, who sprained his ankle Saturday, which should have made Milwaukee's advantage of having reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo even larger.

The problem, though, was that the Bucks couldn't generate offense outside of Antetokounmpo's game-high 48 points until garbage time.

Doncic supported his squad on Twitter:

The 24-4 Bucks still lead the Eastern Conference by four games.

The Mavs, meanwhile, improved to 18-8 in an encouraging first look at what they're capable of until Doncic returns.

Notable Stats

DAL F Kristaps Porzingis: 26 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 block

DAL G Seth Curry: 26 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists

DAL F Dorian Finney-Smith: 15 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block

MIL F Giannis Antetokounmpo: 48 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

MIL G Kyle Korver: 17 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block

MIL F Khris Middleton: 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Bucks Show Vulnerability Ahead of Showdown with West's Best Lakers

This loss does not change the fact Milwaukee appears to be the favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference, but the timing of the loss makes it a little more intriguing.

Milwaukee will host the 24-3 Lakers on Thursday night. It will be the first time the two heavyweights clash this season.

While the Bucks were able to make it a one-possession game with under one minute in regulation, their frantic garbage-time comeback was not enough to overcome the deficiencies they had shown throughout the contest.

Milwaukee scored 20 points in the third quarter, and Antetokounmpo scored 13 of them.

That did not cut it against Dallas and certainly won't when the Lakers come to town.

For one, reserve guard Kyle Korver was the team's only double-digit scorer outside of Antetokounmpo until well into the fourth quarter.

Given how much the offense struggled away from Antetokounmpo, it has to be noted that the Bucks were without Eric Bledsoe. The 30-year-old point guard's 5.7 assists per game leads the team, and he is expected to miss at least two weeks with a fractured fibula suffered Friday.

Bledsoe's absence should be further exploited by the Lakers, who are riding a seven-game winning streak of their own.

L.A. hasn't looked unbeatable, having most recently eked out a 101-96 victory over the 6-21 Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

What's Next?

The Bucks have a showdown at home with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night in what could be an NBA Finals preview.

The Mavs will return home to host the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.