Copa del Rey 2019-20: 1st-Round Odds, Schedule and Picks

Miguel Morenatti/Associated Press

The first round of the Copa del Rey begins on Tuesday, with several La Liga sides looking to avoid giant-killing acts at the hands of lower-league opposition.

Valencia won Spain's domestic cup last term when they defeated Barcelona 2-1 in Seville.

The holders are absent from this round, along with Barca, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, due to their involvement in the 2019 Spanish Super Cup.

Tuesday's Schedule, Odds and Picks

Lealtad 63-10, draw 7-2, Cadiz 6-11: 3:30 p.m. local, 2:30 p.m. GMT, 9:30 a.m. ET (Cadiz)

Coruxo 13-5, draw 27-10, Mirandes 107-100: 4 p.m. local, 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET (draw)

Illueca 6-1, draw 17-5, Deportivo La Coruna 7-15: 7 p.m. local, 6 p.m. GMT, 1 p.m. ET (Deportivo)

L'Hosptalet 9-1, draw 23-5, Granada 6-17: 7 p.m. local, 6 p.m. GMT, 1 p.m. ET (Granada)

Real Jaen 8-1, draw 23-5, Alaves 4-11: 7 p.m. local, 6 p.m. GMT, 1 p.m. ET (Alaves)

SD Logrones 17-2, draw 47-10, Eibar 1-3: 7 p.m. local, 6 p.m. GMT, 1 p.m. ET (Eibar)

Langreo 11-10, draw 33-13, Ebro 5-2: 7.30 p.m. local, 6.30 p.m. GMT, 1.30 p.m. ET (draw)

Marbella 1-2, draw 7-2, Guijuelo 71-10: 7.30 p.m. local, 6.30 p.m. GMT, 1.30 p.m. ET (Marbella)

Cacereno 19-5, draw 3-1, Alcorcon 3-4: 8 p.m. local, 7 p.m. GMT, 2 p.m. ET (draw)

Pena Sport 17-4, draw 31-10, Fuenlabrada 9-13: 8 p.m. local, 7 p.m. GMT, 2 p.m. ET (draw)

Portugalete 17-4, draw 23-8, Extremadura UD 3-4: 8 p.m. local, 7 p.m. GMT, 2 p.m. ET (draw)

UD Socuellamos 5-1, draw 17-5, Real Zaragoza 4-7: 8 p.m. local, 7 p.m. GMT, 2 p.m. ET (Zaragoza)

Escobedo 89-10, draw 23-5, Malaga 6-17: 8.30 p.m. local, 7.30 p.m. GMT, 2.30 p.m. ET (Malaga)

Gimnastica Segoviana 9-2, draw 16-5, Elche 8-13: 8.30 p.m. local, 7.30 p.m. GMT, 2.30 p.m. ET (draw)

Mensajero 17-4, draw 58-19, Tenerife 7-10: 8.30 p.m. local, 7.30 p.m. GMT, 2.30 p.m. ET (Tenerife)

Unionistas 12-5, draw 133-50, Atletico Baleares 11-10: 8.30 p.m. local, 7.30 p.m. GMT, 2.30 p.m. ET (draw)

Zamora 10-3, draw 33-11, Sporting Gijon 8-9: 8.30 p.m. local, 7.30 p.m. GMT, 2.30 p.m. ET (Gijon)

Hercules 7-4, draw 5-3, Recreativo 17-11: 8.45 p.m. local, 7.45 p.m. GMT, 2.45 p.m. ET (draw)

AD Ceuta 6-1, draw 19-5, Numancia 6-13: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET (Numancia)

FC Andorra 7-2, draw 29-10, Leganes 4-5: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET (Leganes)

FC Cartagena 11-17, draw 16-5, Leioa 9-2: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET (draw)

CF Intercity 18-1, draw 9-1, Athletic Bilbao 2-17: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET (Bilbao)

Real Murcia 21-10, draw 5-2, Racing Santander 25-19: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET (Santander)

Wednesday's Schedule, Odds and Picks

SS Reyes 7-4, draw 38-15, Cordoba 8-5: 5.30 p.m. local, 4.30 p.m. GMT, 11.30 a.m. ET (Cordoba)

Badalona 23-10, draw 28-11, Real Oviedo 11-9: 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. GMT, 12 p.m. ET (Oviedo)

Bergantinos 40-1, draw 14-1, Sevilla 1-14: 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. GMT, 12 p.m. ET (Sevilla)

Comillas 107-4, draw 13-1, Villarreal 7-106: 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. GMT, 12 p.m. ET (Villarreal)

El Alamo 18-1, draw 36-5, Mallorca 1-6: 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. GMT, 12 p.m. ET (Mallorca)

El Palmar 35-1, draw 10-1, Getafe 1-12: 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. GMT, 12 p.m. ET (Getafe)

Melilla 11-8, draw 43-18, UCAM Murcia 11-5: 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. GMT, 12 p.m. ET (draw)

Tolosa 12-1, draw 11-2, Real Valladolid 4-17: 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. GMT, 12 p.m. ET (Valladolid)

Tudelano 4-1, draw 27-10, Albacete 4-5: 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. GMT, 12 p.m. ET (Albacete)

Pontevedra CF 123-100, draw 5-2, Ibiza 23-10: 7 p.m. local, 6 p.m. GMT, 1 p.m. ET (draw)

Sestao River 11-5, draw 53-21, Lugo 11-8: 8 p.m. local, 7 p.m. GMT, 2 p.m. ET (Lugo)

Barakaldo 11-9, draw 53-21, Villarrubia 9-4: 8.15 p.m. local, 7.15 p.m. GMT, 2.15 p.m. ET (Barakaldo)

Thursday's Schedule, Odds and Picks

Amorebieta 7-4, draw 241-100, CD Badajoz 8-5: 7 p.m. local, 6 p.m. GMT, 1 p.m. ET (draw)

Antoniano 33-1, draw 14-1, Real Betis 1-14: 7 p.m. local, 6 p.m. GMT, 1 p.m. ET (Betis)

Cultural Leonesa 3-5, draw 35-12, Las Rozas 6-1: 7 p.m. local, 6 p.m. GMT, 1 p.m. ET (Leonesa)

Lleida Esportiu 113-19, draw 19-5, Espanyol 8-15: 7 p.m. local, 6 p.m. GMT, 1 p.m. ET (Espanyol)

Melilla CD 28-1, draw 14-1, Levante 1-14: 7 p.m. local, 6 p.m. GMT, 1 p.m. ET (Levante)

Pena Azagresa 28-1, draw 12-1, Celta Vigo 1-11: 7 p.m. local, 6 p.m. GMT, 1 p.m. ET (Celta)

SCR Pena Deportiva 5-2, draw 13-5, Ponferradina 10-9: 7 p.m. local, 6 p.m. GMT, 1 p.m. ET (draw)

Tamaraceite 13-2, draw 19-5, Almeria 12-25: 8 p.m. local, 7 p.m. GMT, 2 p.m. ET (Almeria)

Llagostera 93-100, draw 51-20, Haro Deportivo 16-5: 8 p.m. local, 7 p.m. GMT, 2 p.m. ET (draw)

Rayo Majadahonda 19-20, draw 5-2, Racing Club Ferrol 16-5: 8 p.m. local, 7 p.m. GMT, 2 p.m. ET (draw)



Cornella 11-17, draw 58-19, Orihuela 9-2: 8.30 p.m. local, 7.30 p.m. GMT, 2.30 p.m. ET (draw)

Gimnastic 11-8, draw 121-50, Olot 2-1: 8.30 p.m. local, 7.30 p.m. GMT, 2.30 p.m. ET (Gimnastic)

Laredo 19-2, draw 6-1, Huesca 2-7: 8.30 p.m. local, 7.30 p.m. GMT, 2.30 p.m. ET (Huesca)

Merida AD 41-25, draw 119-50, La Nucia 41-25: 8.45 p.m. local, 7.45 p.m. GMT, 2.45 p.m. ET (draw)

Becerril 22-1, draw 10-1, Real Sociedad 1-9: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET (Sociedad)

Linares Deportivo 26-5, draw 3-1, Girona 7-11: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET (Girona)

Lorca Deportivo 15-2, draw 11-2, Osasuna 1-4: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET (Osasuna)

All odds via Oddschecker.

This year's Copa was initially expanded to 125 teams, and the traditional two-legged games were reduced to a single match. Drawn matches will be decided by extra-time and penalties.

Many of La Liga's form sides are on the road. Real Sociedad are away at fourth-tier side Becerril, Segunda Division B outfit Lorca Deportivo host Osasuna, while Sevilla travel to the north-west to play Bergantinos.

Granada had made an impressive start to La Liga this season and topped the division at one point, but they face a tricky trip to Catalonia to face minnows L'Hosptalet.

Tercera Division (Group 6) team Intercity have the mammoth task of defeating Athletic Bilbao in Alicante.

Ebro made it to the round of 32 last season, and they will hope to repeat their previous run when they line up against Langreo away from home.

Cultural Leonesa took a trip to the Camp Nou in last season's Copa before their elimination by Barcelona over two legs. This season, the Leon team must beat Madrid outfit Las Rozas in order to progress.