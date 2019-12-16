Kofi Kingston Signs New Contract; Goldberg Rips Scott Hall; Becky Praises Kairi

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Kofi Kingston Inks New 5-Year Deal

The former WWE champion and one-half of the current SmackDown tag team champions announced he signed a new contract on the latest The New Day: Feel the Power podcast.

“I’m not done, I just signed another 5-year contract so we got five more years, so who knows what my body is going to feel like after that," Kingston said, per Andrew Ravens of WrestlingNews.co.

The new deal will keep Kingston with WWE until at least his 43rd birthday. Negotiations for his new contract could not have come at a better time, as Kingston spent most of 2019 as the WWE champion and is part of the most successful (from an in-ring standpoint and merchandise sales) factions of this generation.

Kingston has been with WWE since signing a developmental deal in 2006. There was no indication he was even considering leaving the only major wrestling promotion he's known, nor should he. There are few more important faces to the company at this point than Kingston and no more important team than The New Day.

There's no word the terms of the deal, but odds are Kingston got nice raise for his loyalty.

Goldberg Calls Scott Hall a 'Piece of S--t'

Goldberg and Scott Hall famously did not get along with one another during their WCW days. On several occasions, Goldberg has blamed his frustrations with Hall for the famous incident where he punched out the window of a limousine and cut an artery in 1999.

Goldberg again told that famous story during his appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, which aired Sunday night after the Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view. While one might assume bygones are bygones 20 years later, Goldberg made it clear that in no uncertain terms he still doesn't like Hall, calling him a "piece of s--t."

Hall and Goldberg were both polarizing figures at the time, on opposite ends of the spectrum. Goldberg lamented Hall wanting to "shoot" and go off the script regularly, which made him a bad working partner for the still-green Goldberg. Some in WCW felt Goldberg was hot-shotted to the top of the company before he was ready, particularly because some of his matches bordered on unsafe.

Their matches against one another had the (lack of) chemistry you sometimes see between two people who don't enjoy each other's company.

Twenty years later, it appears the wounds aren't healed.

Becky Lynch Says Kairi Sane Is a 'Warrior'

The women's tag team championship match at TLC proved to be a major disappointment, though much of it was not the fault of the competitors. At some point—when it happened has been a source of online debate—Kairi Sane appeared to suffer a concussion. Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com reported Sane was checked out by WWE medical personnel after the match.

The problem was the match kept going.

Sane looked noticeably out on her feet on several occasions, including a botched sell on a Charlotte Flair spear and an awkward spot where Charlotte power-bombed her through the table. Charlotte shoot slapped Sane after the first botch, while none of the officials seemed to pick up on her injury.

Becky Lynch, who at some point appeared to notice Sane struggling and (along with Asuka) helped walk her through most of the second half of the match, took to Twitter after the pay-per-view to pay her a compliment:

If Sane suffered a concussion, of course, the match never should have continued. WWE should look at this situation as an opportunity to revisit its concussion protocol.