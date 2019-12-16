Jon Gruden Apologizes for Raiders' Loss to Jaguars After Fans' Boos, Unrest

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden apologized to the team's fans following Sunday's 20-16 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team's last home game in Oakland before relocating to Las Vegas next season.

Josh Schrock of NBC Sports shared Gruden's comments:

"I'd like to say we could have sent the Raiders fans off with a lot better finish than that. I think, most importantly, before we talk about the game, I'd like to thank the fans. I'd like to thank the city of Oakland for supporting the Raiders and being faithful in all kinds of seasons. I'll miss them. I love them and I'm sorry about the outcome today, but I think that's something that needs to be said. An exclamation point. I really apologize that we weren't able to deliver a victory."

Oakland fans did not take the loss well, booing the team after the game, throwing food on the field and even attempting to rush it in a few cases:

"It hurts," quarterback Derek Carr said after the game, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic. "I feel bad for [the fans]. ... The boos do not get under my skin. It's nothing new."

He continued:

"Yeah, I'm still emotional, like angry about it. There were a few plays out there that we left, but there's nothing I can say right now that's going to make anyone feel better. It's not going to make me feel better. ... You can sulk and be sad and sit there and complain and point fingers and things like that, but you can point all the fingers at me, that's OK."

It's been a disappointing final season in Oakland for the Raiders. Before the season even began, the team traded for wideout Antonio Brown, creating optimism that perhaps the Raiders would have their first winning season since 2016 and just their second winning season in the past 17 years.

But Brown proved to be a constant source of controversy during his short stint in Oakland, eventually forcing the Raiders to release him.

The Raiders then opened the season 3-4, and it appeared they were set for another year of mediocrity. But Oakland responded with three straight games, and suddenly a postseason berth seemed realistic.

That ended quickly. The Raiders have now lost four straight games, with two of the losses coming against teams with losing records (Jacksonville, New York Jets). They also lost twice to the Kansas City Chiefs this season, currently the top dog in the AFC West, another disappointment for the fans.

Add in a loss in the team's final home game in Oakland after leading 16-3 at the half, and it isn't surprising that the fans took out their frustrations after the game, or that Gruden was dejected after the loss.

"It was sad walking in here today. It's going to be sad walking out of here for the last time and it's a lot to wrap your arms around, but we love our fans, we love the city of Oakland," he said. "We thank them and we'll certainly miss them."