Andre Iguodala Trade Rumors: Latest on Lakers, Clippers and Rockets Links

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 25: Andre Iguodala at LinkedIn on June 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Jason Mendez/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly "resolute" in their belief they can find a trade for swingman Andre Iguodala before February's deadline.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski gave the latest update on Iguodala's status Sunday on the Woj & Lowe: Trade Season Special, noting the Lakers and Clippers remain hopeful Memphis is eventually forced into a buyout.

The Houston Rockets have also attempted several avenues to land Iguodala but have been unsuccessful to this point.

The biggest roadblock for the Grizzlies is Iguodala's $17.2 million salary, which requires teams to find matching salaries of their own to send back. Most of the players with salaries theoretically capable of being moved for Iguodala are contributors those teams do not want to trade.

    

