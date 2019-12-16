Look: AEW's Chris Jericho Calls out The Miz on Twitter During 2019 WWE TLC PPV

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Miz wore a jacket during Sunday's Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view that looked straight out of Chris Jericho's closet.

Jericho noticed.

The AEW champion took to Twitter to accuse Miz of stealing "everything" after a fan pointed out the jacket to Jericho:

While it would be easy to say Jericho is eating sour grapes in this particular moment—it's not as if he invented wearing outlandish jackets to a wrestling ring—Miz by his own admission began his career essentially doing wrestling cosplay. He got his break in large part because of his appearances on MTV, where he showed off The Miz persona on The Real World and The Challenge, among other programs.

Even as he's developed into one of the most decorated WWE superstars of his generation, Miz remains a bit of an amalgam of wrestlers past and present. His move set still includes "Yes" kicks despite his feud with Daniel Bryan having long since concluded.

Miz would probably be the first to admit he has "stolen" a lot—even though that can be said for nearly every wrestler in history. It's not as if Stone Cold Steve Austin invented the stunner or Undertaker the Tombstone or Jericho the Walls of Jericho, which is just a modified Boston crab.

Wearing a jacket that strikes a slight resemblance to one of Jericho's own doesn't seem like much of a big deal.