Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on December 16

TF-Images/Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski moved to the head of the 2019-20 European Golden Shoe rankings after netting a double for Bayern Munich in their 6-1 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

After scoring in 11 consecutive Bundesliga games to start the campaign, the Poland international had been without a goal in his last three appearances in the German top flight, but he now has 18 for the season, just four fewer than he scored in all of 2018-19:

Lazio's Ciro Immobile is hot on Lewandowski's heels and will be in action in Serie A at Cagliari on Monday.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig's Timo Werner moved to 16 league goals for the campaign when he scored in Saturday's 3-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf.

1. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 18 x 2.0 = 36.0

2. Ciro Immobile, Lazio: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

T3. Timo Werner, RB Leipzig: 16 x 2.0 = 32.0

T3. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 16 x 2.0 = 32.0

5. Erik Sorga, Flora Tallinn: 31 x 1.0 = 31.0

6. Ilia Shkurin, Energetik-BGU Minsk: 19 x 1.5 = 28.5

T7. Shon Weissman, Wolfsberger: 17 x 1.5 = 25.5

T7. Kamil Wilczek, Brondby: 17 x 1.5 = 25.5

T9. Lionel Messi, Barcelona: 12 x 2.0 = 24.0

T9. Erling Haaland, Red Bull Salzburg: 16 x 1.5 = 24.0

T9. Karim Benzema, Real Madrid: 12 x 2.0 = 24.0

Rules: UEFA has assigned every European league a difficulty rating between one and two, which is multiplied by a player's goal tally to calculate their points total.

For example, Serie A has a maximum rating of two, so Immobile's goals are worth more than Ilia Shkurin's goals in the Belarusian Premier League, which has a rating of 1.5.

Despite the scoreline, Bayern did not have it all their own way against Bremen.

A stunning strike from Milot Rashica put the visitors ahead in the 24th minute at the Allianz Arena, and they looked set to take their lead into the break.

However, Philippe Coutinho, the star of the show on Saturday with a hat-trick and two assists, equalised in the 45th minute before setting up Lewandowski to put Bayern ahead in first-half stoppage time.

The 31-year-old's second goal in the 72nd minute made it 4-1 after an exquisite exchange with Thomas Muller.

In the fight for the Golden Shoe this season, Lewandowski's double against Bremen saw him make gains on the likes of Leicester City's Jamie Vardy and Barcelona's Lionel Messi, neither of whom managed to score at the weekend as their sides drew with Norwich City and Real Sociedad, respectively:

One man the top 10 will be keeping an eye on is Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored twice against Udinese in a 3-1 win on Sunday to move to nine goals for the Serie A campaign before hitting the post in search of his hat-trick:

It was a performance that hinted the Portuguese superstar may be nearing his best again after some fitness issues, with both goals coming from superb first-time strikes.

Ronaldo has now scored nine goals in his last seven appearances for club and country, and the four-time Golden Shoe winner could make gains on Europe's leading goalscorers quickly if he maintains that form.