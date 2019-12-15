Gardner Minshew Describes Oakland Coliseum Crowd: Never Seen More Middle Fingers

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Gardner Minshew II led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 20-16 win over the Oakland Raiders in the last ever game at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday, but the rookie sixth-round quarterback also had time to do some birdwatching of sorts:

Fans in Oakland were particularly sour because the Raiders held a 16-3 lead at halftime before Minshew led the Jags offense to 17 unanswered points. The Washington State product further explained how much fun it was to spoil the Raiders' final home game in Oakland before relocating to Las Vegas next year:

As for being the last QB to beat the Raiders in Oakland, Minshew had another one-liner:

Raiders fans didn't react to the result nearly as lightheartedly, throwing trash onto the field:

Though, Oakland head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr didn't take the booing personally:

Minshew went 17-of-29 for 201 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions as Jacksonville improved to 5-9 and Oakland fell to 6-8.

The Jaguars snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Raiders, who have now dropped four straight and only managed one touchdown on 28 second-half drives over the last five games, per The Athletic's Vic Tafur.

Bigger picture, the Raiders made only two postseason appearances between 2002-03 and this season. They lost Super Bowl XXXVII (January 2003) and then lost in the wild-card round (January 2017).

Las Vegas will hope to see a better product when the Raiders move into Allegiant Stadium next season.

It's a brutal end for the team's run in Oakland. The franchise originally played in the Bay Area from 1960 to 1981 before moving to Los Angeles and returning to Oakland in 1995. The Black Hole can only hope that its team will come back for a third time at some point in the future.