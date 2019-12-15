Minnesota Hands No. 3 Ohio St. 1st Loss of Season, Fans Storms Court After Win

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Apparently, Ohio State can lose in something.

The football team steamrolled its way through an undefeated season and Big Ten championship to secure a College Football Playoff berth, and the men's basketball team jumped out to a 9-0 start that included impressive wins over North Carolina, Villanova, Cincinnati and Penn State.

Minnesota apparently missed the memo about the Buckeyes always winning.

The Golden Gophers stunned the No. 3 basketball team in the country with an 84-71 victory Sunday, and the crowd stormed the court in the immediate aftermath:

Ohio State had no answer for Marcus Carr, as the sophomore poured in 35 points on a blistering 12-of-17 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 shooting from downtown. Just for good measure, he dished out seven assists and helped Gabe Kalscheur (15 points) and Daniel Oturu (14 points and 13 rebounds) round out the scoring.

Minnesota also deserves plenty of credit for its defensive showing, holding the Scarlet and Gray to 38.3 percent shooting from the field with 14 turnovers.

It didn't help the visitors that big man Kaleb Wesson dealt with foul trouble and second-leading scorer Duane Washington Jr. didn't play because of injury, but the Golden Gophers were clearly the better team Sunday.

Next up for Ohio State is a showdown with Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday, while Minnesota faces Oklahoma State on Saturday.