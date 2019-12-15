Dion Waiters Rumors: Heat 'Determined to Move On' from Suspended Guard

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Dion Waiters' days with the Miami Heat may be numbered.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Heat are exploring ways to remove the troubled guard from the roster, and they are "determined to move on."

Waiters is serving an indefinite suspension for violation of team rules, marking the third different time he has been suspended this season.

Miami first suspended Waiters for the season opener due to conduct detrimental to the team. His second suspension was levied last month for a duration of 10 games.

The second ban came after Waiters had a bad reaction to a THC-infused edible.

Between his three suspensions this season, Waiters has yet to appear in a game. This is his fourth campaign as a member of the Heat after originally signing in 2016. Waiters then signed a four-year contract to remain in Miami in 2017.

Per Spotrac, Waiters has two years remaining on his deal, and he is slated to make $12.65 million next season.

When healthy and focused, the 2012 No. 4 overall pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers can be a productive and explosive player. His best season as a member of the Heat came in 2016-17 when he averaged 15.8 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Last season, Waiters put up 12.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 boards per contest. Aside from his disciplinary issues, durability has been a problem for Waiters in recent years, as he has not appeared in more than 46 games in a season since 2015-16.

Trading Waiters could be difficult since he is still under contract next season, but the Heat are reportedly open to buying out the final year-and-a-half of his contract. According to Jackson, however, Waiters has been unwilling to accept less than the entirety of what he is owed.

Waiters could become a more attractive trade chip at the conclusion of the season since he would have an expiring contract in 2020-21.