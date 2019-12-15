Video: Terrell Owens Says Cowboys' Turmoil Starts with Owner Jerry Jones

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Terrell Owens thinks head coach Jason Garrett should have been fired a long time ago. That said, he believes the Dallas Cowboys' organizational dysfunction begins with owner Jerry Jones.

"Anytime there's any type of dysfunction, turmoil, it starts from the top down," Owens told TMZ Sports. "It starts with him."

Owens added he believes Garrett is the "main" problem in Dallas and has failed to live up to expectations, but Jones' loyalty to the coach has exacerbated the issue.

"I think everybody's just as puzzled as I am as to why Jason Garrett still holds on to this job," Owens said.

Garrett is in his 10th season as the Cowboys' coach. He's led the team to an 83-66 record and only has one losing season under his belt (he took over for Wade Phillips partway through the 2010 campaign), but he has never gotten past the divisional round of the playoffs. That's despite having a pair of star quarterbacks, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott, for the entirety of his tenure.

The Cowboys offense ranks as arguably the league's most talented, with Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper as a proverbial Big Three and flanked by one of the game's best offensive lines.

Owens previously called on Jones to stop "meddling" and fire Garrett in November.

"He needs to quit meddling," Owens told TMZ Sports of Jones. "He's in the cookie jar too much. He's handling too much."

Owens has firsthand knowledge of the Cowboys organization, having played there from 2006-08. Garrett was the team's offensive coordinator for Owens' final two seasons in Dallas.