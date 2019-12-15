Jose Mourinho Hails Tottenham as 'Real Team' Following Last-Gasp Wolves Win

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has praised Tottenham Hotspur as a "real team" after they struck late to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Molineux on Sunday.

Jan Vertonghen's injury-time header gave Tottenham the three points they needed to move up to fifth and within three points of Mourinho's former club Chelsea.

The Special One spoke to reporters after the game and gave his assessment of what was required to emerge with maximum spoils:

"It was one of those victories where quality is not enough. If you are not a real team in the real sense of what the word team means, it's impossible.

"Sometimes football is strange because you could have exactly the same game and no goal in the last minute and you're speaking about a draw.

"Wolves would be one point ahead of us and we would not be as happy as we are now."

Lucas Moura found the breakthrough before Adama Traore replied with a thunderous effort from outside the box, but Vertonghen found all the space he needed to plant the winner, via Sky Sports (UK viewers only):

The result means Spurs will move up to fourth if they beat Chelsea at home in Week 18, with Tottenham winning four of their five Premier League games under Mourinho.

Chelsea were the only team to have won at Molineux this season prior to Sunday's result, a sign of Wolves' strength on home soil and also the renewed mental strength among Tottenham's players.

Spurs looked dejected during their final performances under Mourinho's predecessor, Mauricio Pochettino, but again appear capable of pulling off the unlikely with their current coach.

Mourinho also aimed praise at Wolves and his opposite number, Espirito Santo, such is the reputation they've built under his management, via Hayters TV:

Tottenham have won five games in seven matches under The Special One; it took them 16 games to hit that milestone under Pochettino this season before he was dismissed.

That being said, Spurs have still kept only one clean sheet in those seven games under Mourinho and remain one of the less reliable defensive corps in the Premier League this year:

Tottenham supporters may largely agree sacrificing some defensive stability would be worth it if it meant challenging for major silverware, the sole purpose for which Mourinho was brought to north London.

His team will target a third straight Premier League win when Tottenham host Chelsea next Sunday, hoping they can move into the top four for the second time this campaign.