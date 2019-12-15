Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: Browns WR Doesn't Plan to Request Move

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2019

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-19. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. "does not plan to request a trade" this offseason, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, despite reports that he would welcome a move amid Cleveland's 6-7 start to the 2019 season.

Per that report, "Beckham is among a core of veteran Browns players ... who are interested to see what changes, if any, are made to the team's staff and scheme in 2020."

And the veteran wideout "has been frustrated much of the season, sources said, but has essentially bit his tongue and gone out of his way not to speak out or act out in anger."

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

