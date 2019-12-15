Frank Lampard Says Fans 'Shouldn't Be Excited' by Chelsea in Bournemouth Loss

OLLY GREENWOOD/Getty Images

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was critical of his team following their 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and said the fans should not be satisfied with what they saw.

The Blues suffered their fourth defeat in their past five Premier League games. In all competitions, they have won just four of their past 11 matches.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella relayed Lampard's comments on their display against the Cherries:

Per Chris Burton of the same outlet, he added:

"The fans shouldn't be excited if we're going to play 10 balls across our back four. They shouldn't be. I think that's not the team I want to manage.

"I don't blame the fans. I'm a Chelsea man and I will be the first one to say the fans were flat today and we needed them.

"I would be the first, but today I'm never going to say that because if I'm a fan sitting there today, I'd also say 'pfft, too slow."

The manager felt the ball was moved between the Blues defenders far too often in the match. As Kinsella observed, they had the ball much more than Chelsea's attacking and creative players:

Asked how he wants the side to improve and provide more excitement to the supporters, Lampard said he wanted to see more "urgency" in their approach by moving the ball quicker and with attacking intent rather than playing "safe."

The Blues failed to convert their opportunities in the match and were punished by Dan Gosling's 84th-minute goal:

Football writer Dan Levene was unimpressed by what he saw from Chelsea:

Goal provided further insight into their struggles this season:

Chelsea have conceded 25 goals in the Premier League this season—only Burnley have shipped more in the division's top 14 teams.

They have struggled to keep clean sheets throughout the campaign, having kept just four in 26 matches in all competitions. At the other end, the Blues have netted 31 goals—only the three teams above them in the table have been more prolific—but they haven't been as clinical in recent weeks.

Tammy Abraham, their most consistent attacking threat this season, has found the net just once in the league since the November international break.

Chelsea are away at Tottenham Hotspur, who are managed by their former boss Jose Mourinho, in their next outing.

If Spurs beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, they will be able to go ahead of the Blues on goal difference if they come out on top in their meeting.