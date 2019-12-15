United States Rallies from 2-Point Deficit to Win 2019 Presidents Cup

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Trailing by as many as four points earlier in the week, Team USA capped off a stunning comeback with six singles wins Saturday to earn a 16-14 victory over the international team in the 2019 Presidents Cup.

The United States started to build momentum during Friday's foursomes session in the afternoon, winning two of four matches to climb within two points. The U.S. needed seven points to at least force a tie and 7.5 points to win outright.

Here are the results from each of the 12 one-on-one battles that took place at Australia's Royal Melbourne Golf Club, via PGATour.com:

Tiger Woods (United States) def. Abraham Ancer (International): 3 and 2

Hideki Matsuyama (International) tied Tony Finau (United States)

Patrick Reed (United States) def. C.T. Pan (International): 4 and 2

Dustin Johnson (United States) def. Haotong Li (International): 4 and 3

Bryson DeChambeau (United States) tied Adam Hadwin (International)

Sungjae Im (International) def. Gary Woodland (United States): 4 and 3

Patrick Cantlay (United States) def. Joaquin Niemann (International): 3 and 2

Xander Schauffele (United States) def. Adam Scott (International): 2 and 1

Webb Simpson (United States) vs. Byeong Hun An (International): 2 and 1

Cameron Smith (International) def. Justin Thomas (United States): 2 and 1

Louis Oosthuizen (International) tied Matt Kuchar (United States)

Marc Leishman (International) tied Rickie Fowler (United States)

Singles matches haven't been kind to the Americans recently at the Presidents Cup. They haven't won this day outright since 2009, though it didn't matter in the final result because of the leads they built up over the first three days.

Returning to the course after sitting out both sessions on Day 3, Woods set the tone for Team USA with a 3-and-2 win over Abraham Ancer in the first match. The American captain finished the week a perfect 3-0 and capped off his round by removing his hat before the ball went in the hole on No. 16:

While Woods was on top of his game all weekend, Dustin Johnson rebounded nicely after starting the Presidents Cup with consecutive losses in fourball and foursomes. The 35-year-old teamed with Gary Woodland for a 2-and-1 win over Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen on Day 3.

Johnson made quick work of Haotong Li, taking his first lead after the third hole and increasing it to 4-up by the time he finished No. 7.

One of the final rays of light for the international team came from Sungjae Im. He looked to be in trouble against Woodland early, falling behind after six holes when the American made back-to-back birdies, but he came back to win four of the final five holes.

An emotional moment for the world squad came when Australia's own Cameron Smith was able to defeat Justin Thomas, who is No. 4 in the official world golf rankings, and earn a point for his team to keep a slim hope of winning alive.

Those hopes of victory were dashed by Matt Kuchar's birdie on No. 17 to clinch the victory for the United States.

Even though the match wound up not mattering in the scheme of things, Rickie Fowler and Marc Leishman engaged in a tense back-and-forth showdown. There were multiple ties and lead changes on the back nine alone.

One of them came on No. 17 when Fowler set himself up for an easy birdie opportunity with a terrific approach shot onto the green:

Team USA's 8-4 point advantage in singles matches was its best at the Presidents Cup since 1994. The comeback allowed the Americans to retain the title for the eighth straight time.

It will be two more years before the international team has an opportunity to put an end to its Presidents Cup losing streak. The 2021 event will be held in North Carolina at the Quail Hollow Club.