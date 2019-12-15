NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Andre Iguodala, Chris Paul, and More

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

This past summer was as explosive as any in NBA history. Multiple superstars changed teams via trade, most notably Paul George, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook.

But there has not been a single trade in the NBA since the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets agreed to swapping Paul and Westbrook in July.

While there is plenty of chatter, John Hollinger of The Athletic noted five potential reasons that the 2020 trade deadline, set for Feb. 6, could end up being a "dud." Hollinger notably suggested teams' inability to take on salary could contribute to inactivity.

The lack of salary-cap flexibility might make things tough for a number of teams. But with the deadline drawing nearer, it is time to take a closer look at some of the latest trade talk from around the league.

Grizzlies Expect to Move Andre Iguodala

Veteran NBA wing Andre Iguodala has yet to play a game this season after he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in the summer.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Grizzlies remain confident that they will find a trade partner for Iguodala after he was linked to a number of teams in the past few months. Memphis has insisted that it will not seek the buyout option with Iguodala, making it all the more likely that he will be traded before the deadline.

Iguodala played in 68 games for the Golden State Warriors last season, starting in 15 of Golden State's 21 playoff games and posting averages of 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1. blocks per game.

Given he will be 36 in January, Iguodala might prefer a trade to a contender, and Charania noted that teams like the Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers were previously involved in talks for the 2015 NBA Finals MVP.

Heat Not Expected to Trade for Chris Paul

The Miami Heat capitalized in the summer when they acquired Jimmy Butler after orchestrating a sign-and-trade that sent Josh Richardson to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Miami has risen to the top of the Eastern Conference standings behind Butler's superb play, as well as big contributions from center Bam Adebayo and forward Duncan Robinson. Given hey have established themselves as contenders, will team president Pat Riley make another big move prior to the deadline?

NBC Sports NBA insider Tom Haberstroh wrote about Miami's outlook in terms of landing a star player, noting that the Heat do not have plans to "make a run" at Thunder point guard Chris Paul.

Miami might be able to make a trade work in terms of assets. They could possibly offload Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow and James Johnson or Dion Waiters in order to make room for Paul's $38.5 million salary. But there are complications.

Dragic is on an expiring contract, but Winslow is salaried through the 2020-21 season and has a club option the following year. Waiters is also under contract through next season, and he has yet to play because of a series of suspensions. Meanwhile, Johnson has a $15.8 player option for 2020-21 he will almost certainly accept.

The Thunder might not be so quick to take on those contracts. Simultaneously, the Heat might decide that they feel uncomfortable paying Paul more than $85 million over the course of the next few seasons, a realistic possibility if he were to accept his own player option in 2021.

Pistons Cap Issues Could Prevent Trade

While the Heat have made strides towards contending, the Detroit Pistons have struggled to build on their playoff appearance last season. However, it might be hard for Detroit to shake things up.

Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reported that Pistons executives "frequently express resignation at the lack of financial flexibility preventing moves at present." Ellis noted that the Pistons are $3,669 below the luxury tax line, making it hard for them to move or take on salaries without some risks.

Andre Drummond has a $28.7 million player option for next season, but he is having arguably the best season of his career and, at just 26, might look to fetch more money on the open market.

But just as it could be tough for the Pistons to deal Drummond because of cap issues, it might be just as difficult to add players for that same reason.

