Arsenal's Kieran Tierney to Undergo Shoulder Surgery, Miss 3 Months with Injury

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2019

Arsenal's Scottish defender Kieran Tierney (L) clashes with West Ham United's Scottish midfielder Robert Snodgrass during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Arsenal at The London Stadium, in east London on December 9, 2019. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Arsenal have confirmed Kieran Tierney will be out for three months after it was determined he requires surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

The Scotland international was injured on Monday against West Ham United in the 3-1 Premier League win at the London Stadium and will undergo an operation in the next week.

Tierney fell awkwardly in the 26th minute and was substituted shortly after with his arm in a makeshift sling.

The injury is yet another setback for the former Celtic player, who was one of Arsenal's major summer signings at a cost of just over £24 million.

Tierney tweeted his thanks to fans for their support after his latest injury:

The 22-year-old has suffered a fragmented start to his Gunners career after spending pre-season rehabilitating from hernia and hip problems.

Tierney has made eight Premier League and UEFA Europa League appearances for his new team this season since returning to action in late September.

Interim manager Freddie Ljungberg could now give Sead Kolasinac an extended run at full-back. The Bosnian was first choice in Tierney's absence earlier in the season and replaced him in the victory over West Ham.

Kolasinac could face a tough test on Sunday when Arsenal welcome Manchester City to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

