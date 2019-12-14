WWE's Braun Strowman Confirms Back Injury: 'I'm Bored Laying Around'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman confirmed on social media Saturday that he is nursing a back injury.

As part of an Instagram post, Strowman wrote: "I'm bored laying around nursing this old back of mine."

According to F4WOnline on Monday (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Strowman missed a WWE live event the previous weekend because of back spasms, although there was also talk of him dealing with a sore hip.

Strowman has not competed in a televised match since Survivor Series in late November, and his most recent bout overall was a steel cage match against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at the Dec. 1 Starrcade live event.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Daniel Yanofsky) reported Wednesday that WWE had been planning to pit Strowman against intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura at TLC on Sunday, but the angle was nixed because of Strowman's injury.

The 36-year-old Strowman has only been on WWE's main roster since 2015, but he began his wrestling training in 2013 and competed in strongman competitions before that.

While The Monster Among Men has been relatively healthy during his WWE tenure, he has missed some time with elbow injuries.

Neither Strowman nor WWE have given any indication when he will return to action, but with TLC on Sunday and the Royal Rumble not until late January, Strowman has some time to heal and likely won't be rushed back.

