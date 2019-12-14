WWE SmackDown on Fox Ratings Dip with Kingston vs. Corbin Entering 2019 TLC PPV

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Friday's go-home episode of SmackDown on Fox prior to Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view experienced a drop in viewership.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, SmackDown averaged 2.339 million viewers during its two-hour broadcast, which was down from last week's 2.452 million viewers. Its rating in the 18-49 demographic dipped from 0.9 to 0.65 as well, but it was still No. 1 for the night in that category.

SmackDown was headlined by a main event match between King Corbin and Kofi Kingston. That match turned into a tag team bout pitting Corbin and Dolph Ziggler against Kingston and Big E before Roman Reigns showed up to get revenge on Corbin and Ziggler.

One week after Corbin and Ziggler handcuffed Reigns and covered him in dog food, The Big Dog prevented them from doing the same to Kofi.

Friday's show also focused on the continuation of the feud between The Miz and Bray Wyatt ahead of their match at TLC. Part of the build saw Renee Young interview Miz at his home about his recent issues with Wyatt.

Miz's wife, Maryse, interrupted the interview in a panic when characters from the Firefly Funhouse appeared in the couple's daughter's crib while she was watching on the baby monitor. When they went to Monroe's room, all that was left in her crib was a Fiend-inspired doll.

That was followed by a Firefly Funhouse segment in which Wyatt made it clear that he intended to punish The Miz at TLC.

Other segments included The Revival beating Mustafa Ali and Shorty G ahead of their SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against The New Day at TLC, SmackDown women's champion Bayley beating Dana Brooke, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro beating Heavy Machinery and the team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross beating Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

Since only seven matches are announced for TLC, SmackDown had a fairly narrow focus in terms of building up three matches for the show.

Most of the attention was seemingly paid to the upcoming Tables, Ladders and Chairs match between Reigns and Corbin. In addition to Reigns taking the fight to Corbin and Ziggler to close the show, Reigns laid out security personnel throughout the show to clear the path to Corbin.

With the final WWE pay-per-view of the year set for Sunday, next week's SmackDown will feature some fallout from the event, as well as the start of the build to January's Royal Rumble.

