Jeremy Lin, Beijing Ducks Beat Shanghai Sharks by 1 Point in China

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Jeremy Lin and the Beijing Ducks narrowly won 88-87 against the Shanghai Sharks in the Chinese Basketball Association at the Pudong Yuanshen Gymnasium on Saturday.

Lin accounted for 13 points, six rebounds and seven assists in Shanghai to help the Ducks rebound in style following Thursday's 111-107 upset defeat against the Fujian Sturgeons and improve to 12-5 on the season.

Beijing built a 28-21 first-half lead, despite a quiet opening period from Lin, who only put three points on the board. Fortunately for the Ducks, Fang Shuo accounted for 14 points, while Liu Xiaoyu added another 11.

Their efforts were enough for the Ducks to edge in front by four, 45-41, at the break. Shanghai were still in it, though, so the stage was set for Lin to turn on the style after the restart.

The former New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers guard hadn't found his range early on, going 0-of-2 on three-point attempts and making just one of three free throws.

Those problems persisted, and the Ducks' profligacy around the basket allowed Shanghai to take a 55-51 lead with eight minutes left in the third. Lin was at least proving an able provider, though, with five assists.

He helped Shuo add to the tally, but the Ducks still trailed 59-53. Lin soon reduced the deficit to four with two rare successes from the free-throw line.

Sensing his moment, Lin then put two more points on the board, prompting the Sharks to take a timeout with their lead slipping away.

Shanghai's advantage was gone when Lin converted another pair of free throws to make it 63-60 in favour of the Ducks. Beijing ended the third quarter eight points to the good, thanks largely to Lin's impressive efforts.

Lin began the final period in style by sinking a stylish layup after some deft moves. However, it was merely the precursor for a Shanghai fightback that saw the Sharks earn a 79-78 lead with 7:45 left.

The Sharks went further in front when Donatas Motiejunas powered his way through for two precious points. Yet there was still time for the Ducks to regain the initiative thanks to Ekpe Udoh.

It should have been enough for victory, but Shuo's late foul gave Shanghai the chance to win it. Rob McClain Jr. made one of two free throws to close the gap to a point, but it was as close as the Sharks got.