Grading WWE SmackDown Since Move to Fox

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SmackDown arrived on Fox over two months ago to much fanfare, and already any excitement fans seemed to have about the blue brand's future on the network has faded.

Once it was announced in May 2018 that the show was set to make the move to Friday nights on Fox, rumors soon followed of WWE wanting to legitimize SmackDown by giving it a sports-oriented feel. How they planned on going about that was unknown, but the possibilities were endless, especially with a hard Brand Split in play.

WWE proceeded to phone in most episodes of SmackDown until its grand premiere on Fox this past October, which was heavily touted in advance. It was a stacked show that featured the return of The Rock, a rare WWE Championship defense, Brock Lesnar in action, a Ladder match, and more.

SmackDown's Fox run is still in its infancy, but it isn't too soon to start analyzing the best (and worst) of the show so far. For all the necessary changes that were made early on, there is a lot the company could be doing better as well.

Here, we'll break down a few key elements of SmackDown's stint on Fox over the last two months and what can be improved upon going forward before offering one final grade for the Friday night program.