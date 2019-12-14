WWE Fails to Make TLC 2019 Interesting and More SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Friday's edition of SmackDown had work to do. WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2019 was just a few days away, so the show had to get people excited for what would come next.

SmackDown's lineup, including Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin, a rivarly that has built for months. The two have been trying to prove who should be leading the blue brand.

After Daniel Bryan was taken out of commission, The Miz stepped up to challenge Bray Wyatt. The A-Lister has not been ready for his mind games, but he is trying to remain focused.

In the latest chapter in a physical feud, The Revival got one more chance at gold against The New Day, with both units wanting to end the year as WWE's best tag team.

These matches were the big highlights that SmackDown needed to develop, but other stories also continued to build toward Sunday and beyond.

This show needed to deliver but did so only on a surface level.