WWE Fails to Make TLC 2019 Interesting and More SmackDown Fallout

WWE Fails to Make TLC 2019 Interesting and More SmackDown FalloutDecember 14, 2019
Friday's edition of SmackDown had work to do. WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2019 was just a few days away, so the show had to get people excited for what would come next.
SmackDown's lineup, including Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin, a rivarly that has built for months. The two have been trying to prove who should be leading the blue brand.
After Daniel Bryan was taken out of commission, The Miz stepped up to challenge Bray Wyatt. The A-Lister has not been ready for his mind games, but he is trying to remain focused.
In the latest chapter in a physical feud, The Revival got one more chance at gold against The New Day, with both units wanting to end the year as WWE's best tag team.
These matches were the big highlights that SmackDown needed to develop, but other stories also continued to build toward Sunday and beyond.
This show needed to deliver but did so only on a surface level.
WWE TLC 2019 Has No Hype Behind It
TLC barely came together at the last moment, and many would be forgiven for being surprised that it is already time for the show. December 15 has arrived quickly.
Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin is a big enough match to have on pay-per-view, but WWE has hardly made it feel like a story worthy of a TLC stipulation.
Bray Wyatt and The Miz are telling a great story, but it's only been built over two weeks. It's as if WWE decided at the last minute to change the WWE Championship match.
The New Day vs. The Revival is a rehash that could have used more genuine story build. The contest may be great, but the teams deserved better.
Bayley vs. Lacey Evans has still not been announced for the show despite the build, leaving the SmackDown women's champion off the card while Raw women's champion Becky Lynch is challenging the WWE women's tag team champions, the Kabuki Warriors.
Monday Night Raw's lineup is not any better. A few potential show-stealers do not make a wrestling card. This is the last major WWE show of 2019, and it feels like a microcosm of the company's failure to build excitement all year.
Bray Wyatt May Be Even Scarier Than The Fiend
The Miz sat down for an interview at his home with Renee Young. He would not admit he was scared of Bray Wyatt, but Maryse warned The A-Lister that Wyatt had left a puppet in his daughter's room. He ran upstairs and found a new one.
In a new episode of the Firefly Fun House, the host showed off his new puppet and told The A-Lister he would help him to learn to not love anymore.
WWE has not had much time to develop Wyatt vs. Miz, but the results have been great all the same. The story behind the TLC match has everything. It got personal quickly, and Wyatt is attempting to twist The A-Lister to his will.
With the disappearance of Daniel Bryan and The Fiend, Wyatt has taken center stage, and he feels just as sinister. In fact, he's more subtle about his threat. He feels like he will do anything to make his point.
The Eater of Worlds has worn many masks, but his latest personas are far and away above anything else he has done in WWE. In fact, he may be playing the two best characters in WWE.
Wyatt vs. Miz may not be a great wrestling match, but the story in the mix will certainly make an impact.
Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro Are Another Great Team Wasted by Teaming
Sami Zayn ran into Heavy Machinery getting into the holiday mood backstage. Otis tried to give The Critic of the Critics a Christmas ham, but Zayn took exception, leading to a tag team match. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro won after The Artist connected on a Kinshasa to Tucker.
Nakamura and Cesaro are two of the best wrestlers in the world. While The Swiss Superman feels more motivated, either man could easily be competing in the main event scene with the right push.
Instead, it's hard to tell what they are doing. The Artist is the WWE intercontinental champion, yet he is playing a tag team role. Zayn's multiple alliances seem to be wearing thin.
SmackDown needs more teams. Both brands have a dearth of worthy duos. This alliance is promising and will elevate the division. It just doesn't quite feel right.
The Artist should be defending his championship against contenders of Daniel Bryan's ilk. Cesaro should be throwing people around on every brand.
Kofi Kingston Should Still Be in the Singles Title Scene
The New Day interrupted King Corbin, with Kofi Kingston challenging The Lone Wolf to a match. Fighting between Big E and Dolph Ziggler caused the match to be restarted as a tag team match. The King got his team disqualified by handcuffing Kofi before Roman Reigns made the save.
The former WWE champion has not lost a relevant spot on SmackDown, but it's hard to tell whether the company wants him to be more. Xavier Woods' injury forced Kofi into this role. However, Kingston should be above this.
He's worked so many days as a tag team champion; no one has had more total days with that gold. If anyone has graduated from tag team wrestling, it is The Dreadlocked Dynamo.
Playing off Corbin should have reminded everyone that Kofi can be among the brand's top stars. He worked well with The King before their matches spiraled out of hand. He can work with anyone.
If The Revival end up defeating The New Day at TLC, it would be a welcome move, allowing Kofi to return to a singles role on the blue brand.