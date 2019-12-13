WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 13

5 of 7

Renee Young interviewed The Miz, one week after a horrific encounter with Universal champion Bray Wyatt and the announcement that he will challenge for the title at TLC on Sunday, from his home in Austin.

Young asked him why he has taken such an interest in the whereabouts of Bryan given their storied history. He admitted respect for Bryan. "As weird as it sounds, I guess it's time for The Miz to do the right thing."

"Family is the most important thing to me," he said when asked about the match with Wyatt and what about him has changed.

Before Miz could answer if he was afraid of facing Wyatt, his wife Maryse screamed. Miz joined her and saw their daughter surrounded in her crib by the puppets from Firefly Funhouse. They rushed to the child's room, where they found a doll dressed like The Fiend.

Immediately after, Wyatt introduced a new Firefly Funhouse, where he offered to show Miz how to learn not to feel love.

Grade

B+

Analysis

Miz talking about changing as a human, only to send Maryse into a potentially dangerous situation was so him. Intentionally or not, it was an excellent touch that connected this incarnation of the character to the cowardly heel he once was.

The segment as a whole was...interesting, to say the least. Why Miz and Maryse would see the puppets in his daughter's crib and wait for the video message by Wyatt to conclude before bolting up the stairs is puzzling, but the execution of the segment was a nice change of pace in comparison to the formulaic nonsense that oftentimes pollutes the WWE's main roster programming.

Wyatt was, as usual, money in the Firefly Funhouse. The idea of him teaching Miz not to love is an angle I can get behind.