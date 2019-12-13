Jon Moxley, Britt Baker, Young Bucks Top AEW Weekly Rankings for Dec. 13

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Jon Moxley, Britt Baker and The Young Bucks lead their respective divisions in the AEW rankings for the week of Dec. 13 released Friday:

The entire men's singles top five remained unchanged from last week, and Moxley continues to pace the field with a 5-0-1 singles record.

Moxley has been teasing a match with AEW world champion Chris Jericho in recent weeks, but the potential rivalry took an intriguing turn on Dynamite this week. After Moxley stared down Jericho from the crowd two weeks earlier and Jericho did the same to Moxley last week, Le Champion offered Moxley a spot in the Inner Circle this week.

Given Moxley's lone wolf character, there is very little chance of that happening, and all signs point toward Moxley and Jericho facing off for the title in the near future, perhaps even as part of Jericho's cruise next month.

While men's singles held steady, the women's singles rankings featured a significant shift. After not competing this week, Hikaru Shida fell from first to third, while Britt Baker went from fourth to first and Kris Statlander leaped from fifth to second.

Both Baker and Statlander competed in singles matches on AEW Dark this week. Baker beat Machiko, and Statlander defeated Bea Priestley.

Statlander made her singles debut one week earlier on Dynamite and pulled off a surprising win over Shida. With the AEW Dark win, Statlander is now 2-0. Meanwhile, Baker is 4-2 and could be in line for her second shot at Riho's AEW Women's Championship.

To determine Riho's next opponent, Baker and Statlander will face each other in a No. 1 contender's match next week on Dynamite.

The tag team rankings also shifted this week with The Young Bucks surpassing Santana and Ortiz for the No. 1 spot after beating them in a Texas Street Fight on Dynamite. As a result, The Young Bucks will challenge SCU for the AEW Tag Team Championships next week.

Best Friends and The Lucha Brothers remained in the third and fourth positions, respectively, while Dark Order supplanted Private Party for the No. 5 slot.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).