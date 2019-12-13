Flyers' Oskar Lindblom Diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, Out for Season

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Flyers announced Friday that 23-year-old forward Oskar Lindblom has been diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma and has been ruled out for the rest of the 2019-20 campaign to undergo treatment:

Lindblom, who is in his third NHL season, scored 11 goals and seven assists in 30 games this campaign. He registered 17 goals and 16 assists in 2018-19.

Lindblom also made his first appearance for Sweden's men's national ice hockey team at the Ice Hockey World Championships in May.

The well-wishes poured in for Lindblom after the news broke, with numerous people commenting on the player's good character:

According to the National Library of Medicine, Ewing's sarcoma usually occurs in the bones and soft tissue around the bones and is most common in children and young adults.

Lindblom had most recently played on Dec. 7 in a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. He missed his team's 3-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday with what the team called an upper-body injury.

The Swede's 11 goals are good for a share of the team lead. He last scored on both Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 in wins over the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens. Lindblom's efforts helped the Flyers go on a five-game win streak to move to 16-7-5 on the year.

They now sit at 17-9-5 with 39 points, good enough for fifth in the Metropolitan Division. Philadelphia currently holds the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot.

The Flyers' next game will take place on the road Saturday at 7 p.m. ET against the Minnesota Wild.