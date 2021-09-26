JuJu Smith-Schuster out for Steelers vs. Bengals After Rib Injury

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a rib injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.



Smith-Schuster enjoyed a breakout 2018 season with 111 receptions for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. After he posted just 42 catches in 2019, he bounced back with 97 grabs last year.

The 24-year-old USC product remained mostly healthy during his first two years in the NFL, playing in 30 of a possible 32 regular-season games. He sidelined on multiple occasions during the second half of the 2019 campaign because of a concussion and a knee injury. He played all 16 games in 2020 and bounced back with a career-high nine touchdown catches.

Pittsburgh normally has plenty of receiving depth even when the 2018 Pro Bowler sits, though not at the moment, with No. 1 option Diontae Johnson missing Sunday's game with a knee injury. That leaves Chase Claypool and James Washington as the top two reads in the passing game for Ben Roethlisberger.

All told, the Steelers attack isn't quite as dynamic without Smith-Schuster. He should return to his usual high-impact role once healthy.