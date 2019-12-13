Report: Terrell Suggs Released by Cardinals; Veteran LB's NFL Future Uncertain

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals released veteran pass-rusher Terrell Suggs on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter noted that while it is unclear if Suggs will continue playing, he will be on waivers until Monday and available for any NFL team to claim.

The 37-year-old Suggs signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Cards during the offseason after spending the first 16 years of his career as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. Suggs has 37 tackles, seven quarterback hits and 5.5 sacks in 13 games this season.

When Suggs signed with the Cardinals, it marked a homecoming of sorts since he attended college at Arizona State University. While Suggs has been fairly productive this season as the No. 2 sack artist on the team behind Chandler Jones, he hasn't been as effective in recent weeks.

Over the Cards' past six games, Suggs has only a half-sack to his credit. By parting ways with Suggs, it will allow head coach Kliff Kingsbury to get a better look at Cassius Marsh and Kylie Fitts as outside pass-rushers.

While Suggs is likely at or near the end of his career, he could potentially still be a useful player for a team down the stretch in a reduced role such as a situational pass-rusher in obvious passing downs.

Suggs is a seven-time Pro Bowler, one-time Super Bowl champion and one-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year with seven double-digit-sack seasons to his credit. Overall, his 138 career sacks rank ninth on the all-time NFL list.

One possible landing spot if they can make some room is the Ravens, who own the best record in the NFL at 12-2. Baltimore doesn't necessarily need Suggs given its success this season, but the Ravens are only in the middle of the pack when it comes to sacks, as they are tied for 15th in the NFL with 34.

Suggs' 5.5 sacks this season would rank second on the Ravens behind Matt Judon's 8.5, so there may still be some use for the veteran as part of the organization that drafted him.

The Ravens are the odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl this year, and there would be no better way for Suggs to go out than by winning a second championship in Baltimore just like Ray Lewis did previously.