Report: Dak Prescott, Cowboys Haven't Had Productive Contract Talks in Months

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly have not made any progress in contract talks in quite some time.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, sources said the two sides have had "little contact" since September. Sources also noted that the last "substantive" discussions between the parties fell apart when Prescott's camp indicated that his price was going up as the 2019 season progressed.

While the Cowboys have been disappointing as a whole this season at 6-7, Prescott has enjoyed a career year statistically with an NFL-high 4,122 passing yards to go along with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, as well as 223 rushing yards and two rushing scores.

Prescott's rookie contract will expire at the end of the 2019 season.

