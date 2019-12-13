Alexander Ovechkin Expected to End Career with Capitals, Owner Ted Leonsis Says

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis said Thursday he expects star forwards Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom to remain with the Caps for their entire NHL careers.

"Alex is a very, very loyal person and so is Nick Backstrom and we want to create something where we're in it together," Leonsis told reporters. "Alex and I have spoken often about his career arc and the narrative and both those players have said they want to be different, they want to finish what they started, and they would like to be in this community for their entire careers. So we'll work on that."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.