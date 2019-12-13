Video: 1991 Episode of 'Seinfeld' Predicts Exact Score of Cavs' Win vs. Spurs

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr., center, is pressured by San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay, left, and guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in San Antonio, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Apparently The Simpsons isn't the only television show with uncanny predictive powers. A scene from a 1991 episode of Seinfeld correctly forecasted the Cleveland Cavaliers would defeat the San Antonio Spurs 117-109, the final score from Thursday night's game at the AT&T Center. 

Here's a look at the prediction from "The Heart Attack" episode:

It took a terrific comeback from the Cavs to make the score reality.

Cleveland trailed by five points with just 20.1 seconds left in regulation after Spurs guard Patty Mills made a pair of free throws.

Cavaliers forward Collin Sexton trimmed the lead to three with a quick bucket and then after DeMar DeRozan, a career 82.7 percent free-throw shooter, missed both his attempts from the charity stripe, forward Kevin Love tied the game with a three-pointer to force overtime.

The Cavs outscored the Spurs 14-6 in OT to secure the win with the exact Seinfeld score.

Actor Stephen Tobolowsky, who played the role of holistic healer Tor Eckman, delivered the line.

