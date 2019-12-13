Video: 1991 Episode of 'Seinfeld' Predicts Exact Score of Cavs' Win vs. Spurs

Video: 1991 Episode of 'Seinfeld' Predicts Exact Score of Cavs' Win vs. SpursDecember 13, 2019
Apparently The Simpsons isn't the only television show with uncanny predictive powers. A scene from a 1991 episode of Seinfeld correctly forecasted the Cleveland Cavaliers would defeat the San Antonio Spurs 117-109, the final score from Thursday night's game at the AT&T Center.
Here's a look at the prediction from "The Heart Attack" episode:
It took a terrific comeback from the Cavs to make the score reality.
Cleveland trailed by five points with just 20.1 seconds left in regulation after Spurs guard Patty Mills made a pair of free throws.
Cavaliers forward Collin Sexton trimmed the lead to three with a quick bucket and then after DeMar DeRozan, a career 82.7 percent free-throw shooter, missed both his attempts from the charity stripe, forward Kevin Love tied the game with a three-pointer to force overtime.
The Cavs outscored the Spurs 14-6 in OT to secure the win with the exact Seinfeld score.
Actor Stephen Tobolowsky, who played the role of holistic healer Tor Eckman, delivered the line.
