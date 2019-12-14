Manchester United vs. Everton: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United will hope to continue their improving Premier League form on Sunday when Everton visit Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last five league games and are closing the gap on the top four.

Everton scored a surprise win in their last game when they defeated Chelsea 3-1 under interim coach Duncan Ferguson.

The former Toffees striker will remain in charge for the short trip to Manchester as the club search for Marco Silva's permanent successor.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 15

Time: 2 p.m. GMT, 9 a.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBC Sports Gold (USA)

Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports App

Odds: United 37-50, Everton 4-1, draw 53-20 (via Caesars)

Preview

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

With doubts growing about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United tenure, the Norwegian's team have given their most convincing displays in three consecutive games in all competitions.

The visit of Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur threatened to be a damaging experience for Solskjaer, but a 2-1 victory kept the dogs at bay before the Manchester derby.

United then did the unthinkable and beat Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium, denting the champions' hopes of retaining the title.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Thursday's 4-0 UEFA Europa League win at home to AZ Alkmaar sealed a trio of consecutive victories for Solskjaer.

United fans will expect to see more of the same when their Merseyside opponents travel across the East Lancs Road to Greater Manchester.

Per the club's official website, Solskjaer said he hopes Jesse Lingard is fit and available after an influential return to the starting XI. The England international was excellent in the Manchester derby, but he picked up a knock.

The United boss added Paul Pogba is expected to resume full training after a substantial injury layoff, and he should be joined by Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Everton are in full-blown transition after the collapse of Silva's reign, but the mood has been brightened by Ferguson's early exploits.

The Scotsman has injected confidence back into the squad, and the result was a victory over high-flying Chelsea at Goodison Park.

According to BBC Sport, Ferguson explained the experience of beating Frank Lampard's side:

"It was a bit chaotic, a bit emotional. Obviously it was my first time on the touchline in the Premier League, and it was fantastic.

"I got caught up in it a little bit, but the players needed that encouragement. I'm not going to change. I'm just going to be myself.

"I think in the future I'll look to progress to be a manager. Now I know I can do it in one game, but of course, it was only one game."

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Everton's win over the Blues was impressive, but three consecutive defeats preceded the victory, with the Toffees conceding nine goals.

United appear rampant on the counter-attack in current form, and Ferguson will need to drill his defence ahead of the match.

The pressure should be off Everton, with the club busy as they search for a new first-team coach, and a positive or negative result will have little impact on Ferguson's overall reputation on Merseyside.