WWE NXT UK Star Piper Niven Reveals Bell's Palsy Diagnosis on Twitter

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: Mae Young Classic contestant Piper Niven appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)
Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

WWE NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven announced Friday on social media that she is suffering from Bell's palsy:

According to the Mayo Clinic, Bell's palsy is a condition that weakens the facial muscles temporarily and causes half of one's face to appear to be drooping.

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW announcer Jim Ross is another notable sufferer of Bell's palsy in the wrestling industry.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

