Adam Gase Praises Sam Darnold After Jets' Loss: Going to Be a Really Good Player

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Even in a blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold did enough to impress his coach Thursday night.

"It's coming. He's improving every week, the entire year," Adam Gase said of Darnold, per Eric Allen of Jets 360. "Every week he gets better and better. There is going to be a point where he's going to be a really good player."

The 22-year-old totaled 218 passing yards and two touchdowns with one interception in the 42-21 loss.

Considering the Ravens have now won 10 straight games and the defense has been nightmarish against opposing quarterbacks, it was a relatively strong performance from the young passer.

Darnold has had an up-and-down season but has now matched his rookie mark with 17 touchdowns on the year while throwing three fewer interceptions. He should also surpass the 2,865 yards from his first season.

The quarterback has also showcased his potential with 11 touchdowns to just three interceptions in the team's five wins this year. He still needs to cut out the dreadful performances—like the four-pick game against the New England Patriots—in order to meet expectations.

Gase, who is in his first year with the Jets, has witnessed the player's growth over the course of the 2019 season, and it's enough to be excited about the future.

Of course, the fact that MVP favorite Lamar Jackson was taken 29 picks after Darnold in the same draft should be depressing to some Jets fans, especially considering he just threw five touchdown passes in defeat of their team Thursday night.