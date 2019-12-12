LSU QB Joe Burrow Wins 2019 Walter Camp Award as Player of the Year

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 13, 2019

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers runs with the ball in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who is widely expected to win the Heisman Trophy, took home the Walter Camp Player of the Year award on Thursday.

Burrow accounted for 51 touchdowns (48 passing, three rushing) on the undefeated LSU Tigers, who won the SEC and will enter the College Football Playoff field as the No. 1 seed.

The ex-Ohio State backup signal-caller, who transferred to LSU in May 2018, completed 77.9 percent of his passes while averaging 10.7 yards per attempt.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

