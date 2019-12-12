Ex-Bruins Goalie Tim Thomas Discusses Living with Brain Injuries, Concussions

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Five years after his retirement from the NHL, former goalie Tim Thomas described what he has gone through since leaving the game due to concussions.

"I couldn't communicate with anybody for a few years," Thomas said Thursday, per Emily Kaplan of ESPN. "I didn't call my dad. I didn't talk to anybody. There was a time period, yeah, where I hated the game, so to speak. I didn't sit there and [say] 'I hate it.' My rebound effect was like, this wasn't worth it."

Thomas suffered a brutal concussion in December of 2013, which continued to affect him for years. He finished the 2013-14 season and participated in the ensuing World Championships, but he retired that offseason.

As the 45-year-old explained, he stayed away from the sport for years until Wednesday's game between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals.

"I couldn't follow the game anymore," Thomas said. "My brain wasn't functioning well enough to be able to keep up with the game, so I sat out in the woods for a few years. I didn't watch much hockey. There's not much TV out there."

He's currently living in Idaho with his family.

One of his biggest challenges since his devastating brain injury was making schedules, apparently unable to decide even what he would eat during the day. He has undergone several experimental treatments to help his brain function, including oxygen therapy

"I didn't want to talk about this," Thomas said. "I didn't want to talk. I didn't want to tell the world this stuff. Not till I felt ready, and I didn't feel ready yet. But here I am."

The former Boston Bruins goalie was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the 2019 class following a nine-year career in the NHL. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner also won the Conn Smythe award in 2011 when he led the Bruins to the Stanley Cup title.