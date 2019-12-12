Saints' Drew Brees Breaks Down LSU's Joe Burrow: 'He's Executing to Perfection'

John Bazemore/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees has been the best quarterback in the state of Louisiana for the past 13 years, but LSU's Joe Burrow did all he could in 2019 to give the Super Bowl XLIV MVP a run for his money.

Brees spoke about the Tigers' Heisman Trophy finalist "executing [LSU's offense] to perfection" and other traits he's seen from Burrow:

Burrow said in a video released by LSU Football on Twitter that he "grew up as a Saints fan" and Brees was his idol:

It's a good time to be a quarterback in Louisiana right now. Brees and the Saints have already clinched the NFC South for the third straight year, and the 40-year-old has them in the mix for a first-round playoff bye with three games left in the regular season.

Burrow could become the second LSU player to win the Heisman Trophy this Saturday after leading the Tigers to an undefeated regular season, SEC title and the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff. He has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns with a 77.9 completion percentage in 13 games.

It's possible both stars will be celebrating a championship when their respective seasons come to an end.