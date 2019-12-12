Saints' Drew Brees Breaks Down LSU's Joe Burrow: 'He's Executing to Perfection'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 12, 2019

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, in Atlanta. Burrow is a unanimous selection as the offensive player of the year on The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees has been the best quarterback in the state of Louisiana for the past 13 years, but LSU's Joe Burrow did all he could in 2019 to give the Super Bowl XLIV MVP a run for his money. 

Brees spoke about the Tigers' Heisman Trophy finalist "executing [LSU's offense] to perfection" and other traits he's seen from Burrow:

Burrow said in a video released by LSU Football on Twitter that he "grew up as a Saints fan" and Brees was his idol:

It's a good time to be a quarterback in Louisiana right now. Brees and the Saints have already clinched the NFC South for the third straight year, and the 40-year-old has them in the mix for a first-round playoff bye with three games left in the regular season. 

Burrow could become the second LSU player to win the Heisman Trophy this Saturday after leading the Tigers to an undefeated regular season, SEC title and the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff. He has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns with a 77.9 completion percentage in 13 games. 

It's possible both stars will be celebrating a championship when their respective seasons come to an end. 

Related

    Garrett Showed Motivational Highlight Reel Amid 3-Game Skid

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Garrett Showed Motivational Highlight Reel Amid 3-Game Skid

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Complete Roster Breakdown vs. Colts

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Complete Roster Breakdown vs. Colts

    Big Easy Believer
    via Big Easy Believer

    Saints Look to Rebound at Home Monday Night vs. the Colts

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Saints Look to Rebound at Home Monday Night vs. the Colts

    Saints Gab
    via Saints Gab

    What Are the Saints Getting by Signing Noah Spence?

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    What Are the Saints Getting by Signing Noah Spence?

    John Sigler
    via Saints Wire