Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea host Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League with the Blues hoping to arrest a slide that has seen them collect just one win in their last four.

Frank Lampard's men recently beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Stamford Bridge but suffered losses against Manchester City, West Ham United and Everton.

Bournemouth arrive in west London in poor form too. The Cherries have lost five consecutive league games and have slipped down the table to 15th.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 14

Time: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (USA)

Stream: NBC Sports App

Odds: Chelsea 1-4, Bournemouth 10-1, draw 26-5 (via Caesars)

Preview

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

It's back to basics for Chelsea after dropping nine points in four matches, but the Blues remain comfortably in fourth.

Lampard's side won six league games in a row before the recent defeats, and they'll be pleased to face an opponent on an even worse run.

Eddie Howe's outfit are just a point above the relegation zone. The visitors have appeared short on confidence, while lacking creative ideas.

One win in 11 in all competitions underlines the challenges faced by Howe, and his side desperately need three points.

Bournemouth could be without Nathan Ake for up to six weeks after the Dutchman suffered a hamstring injury against Liverpool last weekend.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

According to Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, Chelsea are reportedly interested in buying Ake during the January transfer window, and the defender is a former product of the Blues academy.

Ake had been ever-present for Howe, but a spell on the sidelines could be followed by a big-money move back to the capital for the versatile Netherlands international.

"[Ake's injury] looked quite serious [at the time]," Howe said about the player's injury. "He knew straight away I think, so it doesn’t look good."

Antonio Rudiger returned to Chelsea duty after injury in the 2-1 UEFA Champions League win over Lille on Tuesday, and the German should be a vital component of Lampard's defence this season.

The centre-back has completed just 45 minutes of Premier League football this term, and Chelsea are desperate to add more experience to their young starters.

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Chelsea seemed reassured and balanced during the visit of the Ligue 1 team. Lampard will expect his players to repeat that professional display on Saturday.

Tammy Abraham appears fit and ready after a recent knock, and the England international scored his 13th goal of the season against Lille. The striker also has four assists in the Premier League and Europe, and his availability is vital for Chelsea.

Lampard can soon explore the transfer market in the new year after his club's transfer ban was recently lifted on appeal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The Blues could potentially make additions up front to ease the burden on Abraham's shoulders.