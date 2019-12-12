Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Seth Rollins, TLC Plans and More

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view hits the WWE Network airwaves Sunday night, and this week's rumor mill is dominated with prospective plans, match updates and injury news regarding one of the company's top stars.

Seth Rollins' status for the show was the top story as fans wonder whether the freshly turned heel will appear in in-ring competition, perhaps against Kevin Owens, at the show.

The WWE Universe gets at least part of its answer from industry insiders, as well as more on what they can expect from the rushed card.

And who became the latest female star to sign with All Elite Wrestling as it looks to bolster its formidable group of women?

Find out with this collection of rumors and reports from across the web.