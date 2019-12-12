Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Seth Rollins, TLC Plans and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Seth Rollins, TLC Plans and MoreDecember 12, 2019
The TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view hits the WWE Network airwaves Sunday night, and this week's rumor mill is dominated with prospective plans, match updates and injury news regarding one of the company's top stars.
Seth Rollins' status for the show was the top story as fans wonder whether the freshly turned heel will appear in in-ring competition, perhaps against Kevin Owens, at the show.
The WWE Universe gets at least part of its answer from industry insiders, as well as more on what they can expect from the rushed card.
And who became the latest female star to sign with All Elite Wrestling as it looks to bolster its formidable group of women?
Find out with this collection of rumors and reports from across the web.
Seth Rollins Injury Update
Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported Seth Rollins has been dealing with a broken pinky finger but has been cleared to compete. As a result, do not be surprised if Rollins vs. Kevin Owens is a late addition to the TLC card.
Owens vs. Rollins has been the premier story on Raw in recent weeks, but given it is still in its infancy and the caliber of the stars involved, WWE should consider holding off on the match and saving it for a higher-profile, less rushed show.
Even if that means building it up for a blowoff on the first Raw of the new year.
The company will probably want to make use of the Superstars in January's Royal Rumble match, thus preventing them from booking that particular bout on PPV, but why not build to a blockbuster episode of Raw in the hopes of popping a TV rating?
It would make the match feel that much more important than if management threw it together at the last second on a PPV card no one is buzzing about.
WWE TLC Card Update
Meltzer also reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Lacey Evans vs. Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship and Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles are both expected to take place at TLC.
Evans recently underwent a babyface turn that has seen her military background and status as a badass mom played up to incite cheers. Her interactions with Bayley and Sasha Banks have made her the top challenger to the former's title in a match that could be a pleasant surprise if given time.
Orton and Styles' rivalry has steadily built in recent weeks, with the latest interaction between the two being The Viper's interference in Monday's United States Championship match, costing The Phenomenal One his chance to dethrone Rey Mysterio.
Both matches have enough build to generate some interest but, again, would be late additions to an event that has been treated like an afterthought.
Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin to Main-Event PPV
Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported there is talk of Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin being the main event of Sunday's pay-per-view.
If that is the case, it makes sense given it is a TLC match. Furthermore, it is arguably the hottest rivalry on an ice-cold card and features the biggest full-time star in WWE.
With The Miz replacing Daniel Bryan in the Universal Championship match against Bray Wyatt, nothing announced for Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens and the women's tag team TLC match looking like a midcard option at best, there is no other match on the card worthy of headlining.
Main event-by-default is hardly the type of label a match wants to earn, but given the lack of announced matches and the thrown-together nature of the card, it is what it is at this point.
New AEW Signing
Joshua Gagnon of Wrestling Inc recently reported All Elite Wrestling has signed Chicago-based wrestler Melanie Cruise to a contract.
Cruise was the "fan" who pledged her allegiance to The Nightmare Collective on the December 4 episode of Dynamite and, based on the video package that aired on Wednesday's show, appears set to be a permanent fixture with the faction.
She made a name for herself in indy promotions such as Shimmer and Rise and has been working for the past decade.
Cruise joins a women's division that recently added Big Swole, Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter and Shanna, all of whom have made their presence felt since Dynamite's television debut in October.
When she gets to show off her talents remains to be seen, but she has the opportunity to thrive as the more consistent in-ring threat of the group given Awesome Kong's limited performances to date and Brandi Rhodes' status as the mouthpiece/manager of the faction.