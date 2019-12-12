Vinicius Jr. Rejects Real Madrid Exit Rumours: 'My Dream Is to Always Play Here'

TF-Images/Getty Images

Vinicius Jr. has intimated he intends to play at Real Madrid for the remainder of his career, dismissing talk of a loan departure by saying it's his dream to "always play" at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 19-year-old moved to Real in July 2018 and played an important role in revitalising the team last season, but speculation of a move away has gathered pace following a slower 2019-20 campaign.

Vinicius spoke to reporters after scoring in a 3-1 UEFA Champions League win away to Club Brugge on Wednesday, insisting his sole target is to succeed with Los Blancos.

He said: "I want to stay, I have never thought about leaving Real Madrid. My dream is to always play here and make history. From last season with [Santiago] Solari to this one with [Zinedine] Zidane, nothing has changed, what happens is that we are now more complete players. Zidane has the support of everyone."

Discussion over Vinicius' place in the team has intensified since fellow Brazilian youngster Rodrygo debuted this season, making a greater impact early on at Real than his compatriot.

Zinedine Zidane fielded a second-string team at Club Brugge having already secured second place in Champions League Group A. Rodrygo, 18, bagged the opener before Vinicius joined in the scoring to make it 2-1 (U.S. viewers only):

Wednesday was the first time both Vinicius and Rodrygo have scored in the same fixture:

Vinicius—who has two goals and one assist in 13 games this season—is perhaps fortunate Marco Asensio suffered a serious knee injury in pre-season. The Spaniard would most likely be ahead in Zidane's pecking order, while Rodrygo's flying start in Madrid appears to have him in front of his countryman.

The player is beginning to find his place under Zidane:

Gareth Bale and Lucas Vazquez have also each endured injury troubles this season to free up competition on flanks, though Vinicius has only started once in Real's last six league games.

Rodrygo and Vinicius posed in celebration of their memorable night in Belgium on Wednesday:

Vinicius will hope to keep his place in Zidane's team when Real travel to the Mestalla to face Valencia on Sunday.

Los Blancos are hoping to carve out a lead at the top of La Liga before they travel to Barcelona on December 18, for the first Clasico of the season (and the last of this decade).