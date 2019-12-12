Bayern Munich Confirm Kingsley Coman Knee Injury; Return Date Unknown

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have confirmed winger Kingsley Coman will be sidelined for some time as a result of the knee injury he suffered in the first half of Wednesday's 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Coman, 23, broke the deadlock at the Allianz Arena but had to come off after 27 minutes following what appeared to be a hyperextension of his left knee.

Bayern released a statement on Thursday revealing Coman will wear a splint after tests revealed a capsule tear and that he also "pulled his biceps tendon and jarred the knee joint."

The France international will have been particularly disappointed considering the bright start he and Bayern enjoyed at the Allianz Arena (U.S. viewers only):

Tottenham entered their final Group B fixture already assured of a second-placed finish behind Bayern, who got back to winning ways following back-to-back defeats in the Bundesliga.

Ryan Sessegnon scored on his full debut for Spurs to level the game, but Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho hit back to seal a convincing win for Die Roten (U.S. only):

Coman's strike was his fourth of the season and his first since September 18. He's enjoyed an increase in playing time this term after veteran wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery left the club in the summer.

Interim Bayern coach Hans-Dieter Flick gave a negative assessment of the player's injury after the game, per journalist Manuel Veth:

Goal's Ronan Murphy guessed the blow would likely sideline Coman for the remainder of 2019:

Bayern only have three games left before the Bundesliga's winter break and are sat seventh, seven points behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

They will at least be glad to be done with their Champions League commitments for the time being, having progressed to the round of 16 with a perfect record:

Coman has formed a promising partnership down the left flank alongside Alphonso Davies, who could be pushed upfield to help make up for Coman's absence on the wing.

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 takes place on Monday.