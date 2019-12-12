Lionel Messi: Barcelona Must 'Start from Scratch' and Forget Recent UCL Upsets

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has said the team must "start from scratch" and forget their disappointments in recent UEFA Champions League campaigns if they are to improve this season.

The Blaugrana are through to the competition's knockout stages for the 19th season in a row having secured a first-place finish in Group F with one game to spare:

Messi, 32, spoke at an Adidas event (h/t Goal's Tom Webber) and said: "To be honest, it's always there. But we have to start from scratch. It's a new year, a new competition. Obviously we have to learn from mistakes, but to think of the present and the future. We must forget what happened last year and the year before, it would be a mistake to think of that."

Manager Ernesto Valverde hopes to make up for upsets against Liverpool and AS Roma in recent European campaigns, when Barca twice lost three-goal aggregate cushions to fall out of the competition.

The Catalan giants beat quarter-finalists Roma 4-1 at home in April 2018 but were dumped out via away goals after they lost 3-0 in Rome. Barcelona fell to another comeback last season when they hammered Liverpool 3-0 before the eventual champions beat Messi & Co. 4-0 at Anfield to qualify for the final.

Valverde looks to have learnt some lessons since then and changed almost his entire XI on Tuesday, when Barca defeated Inter Milan 2-1 at the San Siro to knock the Nerazzurri out of the competition (UK viewers only):

Carles Perez scored their first in Italy before Ansu Fati, 17, became the youngest player to score in the Champions League following his late winner off the bench (U.S. viewers only):

Valverde has in the past encountered scrutiny for failing to properly rotate his team between competitions, but Tuesday's result was a positive test of his squad's strength in depth.

Romelu Lukaku gave Inter a lifeline in their hopes of reaching this season's last 16, but Antonio Conte couldn't prevent his side finishing third in the group and dropping into the UEFA Europa League (U.S. only):

BBC Sport's Andy West recommended Barcelona do away with their three-man defensive structure despite the win over Inter:

Valverde's side are level on points with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga and are well placed to defend their domestic crown, but Barcelona haven't reached a European final since he took charge in 2017. Their last appearance in a Champions League decider was when they won the tournament in 2015.

The club might have won Europe's first-tier title twice under Valverde were it not for two shock losses, but Messi looks to turn a new page in the hope of ending Barcelona's Champions League rut this term.