Thomas Tuchel Praises 'Sensitive' Neymar After Edinson Cavani Penalty

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has praised "very sensitive" Neymar after the forward handed over penalty duties to Edinson Cavani in the win over Galatasaray on Wednesday.

PSG were 5-0 winners in the UEFA Champions League on the night. Cavani scored the fifth goal of the evening from the spot, with Neymar making a point of giving the ball to the Uruguayan.

With speculation rife regarding a possible transfer for Cavani, the goal may well have been the veteran striker's last one for PSG. Tuchel praised Neymar's unselfishness following the game:

"It was a nice gesture. Everyone can see, Ney is very sensitive. He gave the ball to Edi, and it's a good symbol for the team.

"Neymar was already super important and very good at Montpellier [a 3-1 win on Saturday]. He was decisive for us and he's getting better. He worked hard today, won lots of balls and did well defensively. He's finding his form. It's easier for him now.

"Cavani lacked rhythm and that was my fault and the fault of injuries. It was important for him to score. It's the best way to get confidence and I'm very happy for him."

Neymar was not only in a generous mood on the night, he was far too hot to handle for Galatasaray, setting up two goals and netting another in a lopsided victory for PSG:

Neymar has been productive in the competition during his time with Barcelona and the French champions:

The scenes at the Parc des Princes before the fifth goal would have encouraged PSG supporters, especially after Neymar and Cavani famously bickered over who should take a spot-kick in a clash with Lyon in 2017. The latter took the kick on that occasion, only to miss.

This season, the pair haven't been on the field together regularly. Cavani has suffered with some injury issues, and the acquisition of Mauro Icardi on loan from Inter Milan has given Tuchel another lethal option at the point of the attack.

Given the striker's ruthless finishing ability, it would be harsh to leave him out of the side:

Naturally, that's prompted speculation about the future of Cavani, who will want to be getting regular football at the age of 32. The forward's contract in the French capital is set to expire at the end of the season, and Atletico Madrid are reportedly among the clubs interested in him, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t MailOnline).

The harmony in the PSG camp has been criticised at times, with squabbles like the one between Neymar and Cavani two years ago not painting a positive picture of morale in the group. With that in mind, Tuchel will be delighted to see a show of selflessness from his star man.