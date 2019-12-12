Jose Mourinho Wants 'Proper' Bayern Rematch, Defends Spurs Squad Rotation

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said he wants a "proper match" against Bayern Munich after fielding a weakened side in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Germans.

Mourinho, 56, suffered defeat for the second time in six matches when Spurs lost 3-1 at the Allianz Arena. The north Londoners made the trip to Bavaria but were already guaranteed to finish second to Die Roten in UEFA Champions League Group B (they ended with eight points fewer than Bayern).

The Portuguese spoke to reporters after the game and said he hoped to travel to the Allianz again this season: "It's not possible until the quarter-finals but my wish is to come back here for a proper match."

Ryan Sessegnon scored on his full debut for Tottenham to cancel out Kingsley Coman's early effort, but goals from Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho settled the clash in favour of the hosts, (UK viewers only):

Giovani Lo Celso helped the ball find its way to 19-year-old Sessegnon near the back post, and the former Fulham favourite beat Manuel Neuer to make it 1-1 (U.S. viewers only):

Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen were among those first-string stars given a rest at Bayern, while Heung-Min Son came on for the last 25 minutes.

A familiar face settled the scoreline when former Liverpool ace Coutinho—on loan at Bayern from Barcelona—scored the best goal of the evening (U.S. only):

Mourinho won his first three matches in charge at Tottenham but has now lost in two of their last three games. He suffered his first defeat as Spurs boss when they travelled to his previous employers, Manchester United, at the beginning of December.

He told reporters he was "happy with the decisions" to rotate and did what he thought was best for the squad, adding: "I will prefer a better result, but that is what it is. But I am happy with the information I take back. I take lots of information on players that is going to influence my decisions in the future."

Spurs lost form under Mourinho's predecessor, Mauricio Pochettino, but the new boss indicated a resurgent Spurs will emerge for the knockout stages, via Hayters TV:

He said:

"I think from the teams that finished second, I think the teams that finished first will wish they don't play against us:

"We are one of the strongest teams from the second group. I know we are a country that goes through a crazy period which many, many times leaves marks on players and teams and conditions, but by the end of February I will understand my players better, they will understand me better.

"We have two more months of work together. I think so, we will be much more ready. But today was not a question of being or not being ready."

Former Netherlands captain Ruud Gullit said on beIN Sports' broadcast that some of the Tottenham players failed to make the most of their opportunity:

Christian Eriksen— whose contract expires in June—has made his only starts under Mourinho in Champions League games against Olympiacos and Bayern, and he failed to impress on Wednesday.

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 takes place on Monday, but Spurs return to domestic action when they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.