The 5 WWE Stars Most Beloved and Hated by Fans on Twitter

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

There's no telling how effective or how destructive social media would have been for the wrestling business during the Attitude Era, but it has been an incredible tool for talent to utilize since its surge in popularity over the past decade.

The Superstars are given only so much television time. Thus, it isn't uncommon for them to take matters into their own hands by turning to Twitter and giving viewers a real reason to either cheer or boo them.

However, Twitter can also be a dark place where negativity always seems to be brewing in some form, especially among wrestling fans. This extends to the athletes, as it gives them a platform to say whatever they wish to the WWE Universe without immediately being held accountable.

The old "tweet and delete" is a popular tactic among WWE Superstars, but those who inspire hateful comments among fans are in the minority. For every polarizing star on the platform, there are many more who make the most of it and use its reach to post some of the most entertaining content you will see all week.

Regardless of whether they are playing to their on-air personas, these five stars are must-follows because of how beloved—and, in some cases, hated—they are by fans in the Twitter-verse.