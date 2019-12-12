The 5 WWE Stars Most Beloved and Hated by Fans on Twitter

The 5 WWE Stars Most Beloved and Hated by Fans on TwitterDecember 12, 2019
There's no telling how effective or how destructive social media would have been for the wrestling business during the Attitude Era, but it has been an incredible tool for talent to utilize since its surge in popularity over the past decade.
The Superstars are given only so much television time. Thus, it isn't uncommon for them to take matters into their own hands by turning to Twitter and giving viewers a real reason to either cheer or boo them.
However, Twitter can also be a dark place where negativity always seems to be brewing in some form, especially among wrestling fans. This extends to the athletes, as it gives them a platform to say whatever they wish to the WWE Universe without immediately being held accountable.
The old "tweet and delete" is a popular tactic among WWE Superstars, but those who inspire hateful comments among fans are in the minority. For every polarizing star on the platform, there are many more who make the most of it and use its reach to post some of the most entertaining content you will see all week.
Regardless of whether they are playing to their on-air personas, these five stars are must-follows because of how beloved—and, in some cases, hated—they are by fans in the Twitter-verse.
Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch's Twitter game has always been top-notch, even before she became The Man in WWE.
The Irish Lass Kicker first caught fire on Twitter via ridiculously cute puns that it made hard to not love her. She was an instant fan favorite upon her arrival on the main roster, and her tweets illustrating how down to earth she was only helped that.
She changed her approach to Twitter once she went heel in August 2018, and nothing and nobody has been safe from her virtual weekly roastings since.
Charlotte Flair was the first to be lambasted on Twitter by her former friend, and things deteriorated from there. The shots she took at Ronda Rousey during their feud on the Road to WrestleMania were way worse and much more personal, but fans adored her anyway.
If you thought she would take a step back after reaching the pinnacle of her career at WrestleMania 35, you were wrong. She went on to randomly pick fights with Beth Phoenix and her husband, Edge, teasing matches that were never, and will never be, in the cards.
She's as savage on Twitter as she is in the ring, meaning anyone with access to an account better beware. If there's anything we have found out about The Man this past year, it's that she doesn't pull any punches and doesn't care who her comments offend.
You won't be blocked by Lynch, but fair warning: You will be buried into oblivion.
Seth Rollins
It's difficult to pinpoint exactly when Seth Rollins turned into such a disliked person on social media, especially given he was one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE this time one year ago.
However, the war of words he had with Will Ospreay over the summer probably played as much of a role in his falling-out with the fans as anything else.
Rollins' love-hate relationship with football has been well-documented on Twitter over the years, but it never resulted in many members of the WWE Universe turning their backs on him.
It wasn't until recently that he started to let his success as universal champion go to his head, leading him to brag about the amount of money in his bank account after claiming to be the best wrestler in the world in his Twitter bio.
Needless to say, the feedback from fans wasn't pretty, and he did himself few favors by doubling down on his comments in proceeding interviews. Although he eventually issued an apology to Ospreay, the damage was done.
Everything Rollins tweeted at the time, regardless of what it was, was met with overwhelming negativity. In some cases, it was justified; in others, it was almost out of control how hated he was becoming by fans.
He turned heel on Twitter months ago, and WWE finally made it official on Monday's Raw. It needed to happen.
Big E
Interestingly enough, Big E wasn't always the fun-loving goofball we are used to seeing every Friday night on SmackDown.
He started out in WWE as a serious figure and lacked personality, even though he had been hilarious on Twitter the entire time.
The former NXT champion gained a cult following on the platform for making subtle jokes and bringing attention to how fans would constantly compare him to Ryback, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. They weren't off-color as much as they were mildly inappropriate at times, which only added to his appeal.
It's quite shocking that WWE took as long as it did to tap into his comedic side. If you take a look back at any of his tweets from when he debuted on the main roster, you would know he's been a strange fellow all along, yet WWE didn't incorporate any of that into his character until joined he forces with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in The New Day in 2014.
Big E doesn't tweet as often as he once did, but he will put out the occasional gem, such as this tongue-in-cheek jab at The Fiend's questionable booking.
Follow at your own risk.
Baron Corbin
It's no secret Baron Corbin thrives off being a heel. He said as much during a recent interview on WWE Backstage and made it known he enjoys nothing more than getting under the skin of fans.
He elicits genuine heat whenever he has a mic in his hands better than most, but his trolling goes far beyond the squared circle. The 2019 King of the Ring winner has mastered the art of silencing his critics on Twitter and giving them a taste of their own medicine.
Fans have a ton to work with in terms of everything they can attempt to mock Corbin for, yet somehow he has a clever comeback for everything. In this one exchange with a fan, he mentioned the relentless negativity some users have for the wrestling they watch and urged them to get a new pastime.
Other times, instead of responding to his detractors with words, he will simply reply with a cropped version of their profile picture, essentially making fun of their looks for the entire Twitter-verse to see. If the fans aren't prepared for the backlash that ensues, they should think twice about targeting The Lone Wolf.
Corbin is not one to be messed with regardless of whether it's between the ropes or in the virtual world of social media.
Kevin Owens
If you want to be well-liked on Twitter, take a page out of Kevin Owens' playbook. No matter whether he's portraying a face or a heel, he can virtually do no wrong on the platform. He's just that good at putting together tweets that everyone can enjoy.
Look no further than some of his latest posts that prove him to be the ultimate family man. When he isn't taking pictures with his son and wife, he tends to be poking fun at his worldwide travels and the various strange situations he finds himself in.
Other than that, it's hard to sum up why KO is so entertaining on Twitter. Whatever the case may be, it led to the first babyface turn of his career earlier this year, and he receives louder reactions than almost anyone else on the roster.
Unfortunately, none of his tweets before late 2018 are available on the site because he deleted them, but there are some laugh-out-loud funny interactions he had with fans on Twitter during his first few years on the main roster that can be found if you dig deep enough.
As a master of the mic, it should come as no surprise that Owens is so well-versed in Twitter-ology and continues to be a bright spot on social media.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.