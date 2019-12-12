Chris Jericho-Jon Moxley Feud Heats Up, MJF Shoots at Cody and More AEW Fallout

1 of 4

A week ago, the close to Dynamite hinted at a big all-out brawl between Chris Jericho's The Inner Circle and Jon Moxley.

Wednesday flipped that idea on its head, as those five confronted Moxley after his show-opening match but only to talk nicely to him while trying to woo them to their side.

And how great was it? Jericho, his masterclass promo skills in hand, tossed aside his cocky heel ways and tried the emotional approach, bringing up his mentor-like ways to Moxley 10 years ago before helping him get to AEW. Finally, the pitch: Join The Inner Circle.

We didn't get Moxley's response to this. And while this was meant to drum up some suspense for some extended time, most fans know that won't be happening. But it was still fun to see this twist on things, as a more reserved Jericho almost pleaded with someone he's clearly afraid of getting in the ring with. The sooner Moxley starts tearing through Jericho's group one superstar at a time, the better.