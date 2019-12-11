AEW Revolution PPV Date and Location Revealed on Dynamite

Noam Galai/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed its next pay-per-view will take place on Feb. 29, 2020.

As announced on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite, Chicago's Wintrust Arena will host Revolution during the annual Comic and Entertainment Expo known as C2E2.

"REVOLUTION will be a huge pay-per-view event for AEW, featuring the biggest wrestling card we've ever presented, at the heart of a three-day destination event in partnership with C2E2," said Tony Khan, president and CEO of AEW. "The experience in the South Loop of Chicago will be unlike anything we've seen in wrestling, and it will be all day, all night and all weekend."

The Chicago area has become AEW's unofficial home for marquee events. The company's second major pay-per-view event, All Out, was held at the Sears Centre Arena in August. Chris Jericho defeated Adam Page to become the inaugural AEW champion.

The Sears Centre Arena also hosted the Nov. 27 episode of Dynamite that was headlined by Jericho retaining the AEW title against Scorpio Sky.

Revolution will be AEW's fourth official pay-per-view event and first since Full Gear on Nov. 9.