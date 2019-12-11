Report: Top NBA Draft Prospect RJ Hampton Out Up to 4 Weeks with Hip Injury

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

NBA draft evaluators will reportedly have to wait a few weeks until they see potential lottery pick RJ Hampton in action again.

According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN, Hampton will miss approximately four weeks after suffering a hip flexor injury while playing for the New Zealand Breakers of the Australian NBL. He will rehab in New Zealand and return to the Breakers prior to their regular-season finale in February if all goes according to plan.

NBA scouts who were planning to travel to Australia and New Zealand in the near future will have to reschedule seeing as how Hampton and LaMelo Ball, who plays for the Illawarra Hawks, are both sidelined with injuries.

Their two teams are scheduled to play each other on Dec. 22, but Ball is out until January with a foot injury.

Givony noted Hampton is averaging 9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Ball to go No. 2 overall to the Golden State Warriors and Hampton to go No. 9 overall to the Charlotte Hornets in his most recent mock draft. Wasserman pointed to Hampton's "athletic transition play, playmaking skills and set shooting" when projecting him as a top-10 pick.

He will need to wait a few weeks to showcase those skills again for the Breakers.