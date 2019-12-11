Mets Rumors: Ex-Cardinals Pitcher Michael Wacha Agrees to 1-Year Contract

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Mets on Wednesday, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Heyman noted Wacha will have a $3 million base salary in 2020 and can earn up to $10 million.

A first-round pick in 2012, Wacha had spent the entirety of his career within the St. Louis Cardinals organization. He debuted in 2013 and quickly became a staple in the rotation.

Wacha quickly flashed star potential by posting a 3.20 ERA in his extended stint as a starter in the majors in 2014. He followed that up by going 17-7 with a 3.38 ERA in 30 starts in 2015, earning his first career All-Star selection.

However, injuries began to take their toll soon after. He missed more than a month late in the 2016 season due to right shoulder inflammation. He was limited to just 15 starts in 2018 as he was hampered by a left oblique strain.

The 28-year-old right-hander is coming off one of his toughest seasons to date, going 6-7 with a 4.76 ERA and a 1.563 WHIP in 2019. He split time between the rotation (24 starts) and bullpen (five relief outings) amid his struggles.

Wacha was left off the Cardinals' postseason roster as he battled a late-season shoulder strain.

His injury history is concerning, but a one-year deal represents a low-risk, high-reward situation for the Mets. The combination of incentives and playing for another contract could lead to a strong performance. Should injuries continue to be an issue, the club is only on the hook for one year.

Signing Wacha helps New York replace Zack Wheeler, who signed a five-year $118 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason, in the rotation. The Mets still have two-time National League Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom to anchor the rotation, with 2016 All-Star Noah Syndergaard, 2019 All-Star Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz providing depth.