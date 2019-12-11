Aqib Talib Treats LA Children to Holiday Shopping Spree After Trade to Dolphins

Aqib Talib Treats LA Children to Holiday Shopping Spree After Trade to DolphinsDecember 11, 2019
Aqib Talib was not going to let a trade stop him from giving back.
Talib was traded to the Miami Dolphins in October after spending a season-and-a-half with the Los Angeles Rams. And while he is no longer a Ram, he still made a point to return to L.A. in order to honor a commitment he previously made.
The five-time Pro Bowler recently returned to Southern California to treat children, along with Rams safety John Johnson, from the Watts Rams program to a holiday shopping spree:
Talib, who is currently on injured reserve with a rib injury, talked about the importance of holding the event regardless of his team, via ESPN's Lindsey Thiry:
The 33-year-old, who has also suited up for the Buccaneers, Patriots and Broncos, played for Los Angeles from 2018 to October 2019, helping the Rams make an appearance in Super Bowl LIII.
