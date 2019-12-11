Aqib Talib Treats LA Children to Holiday Shopping Spree After Trade to Dolphins

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Aqib Talib was not going to let a trade stop him from giving back.

Talib was traded to the Miami Dolphins in October after spending a season-and-a-half with the Los Angeles Rams. And while he is no longer a Ram, he still made a point to return to L.A. in order to honor a commitment he previously made.

The five-time Pro Bowler recently returned to Southern California to treat children, along with Rams safety John Johnson, from the Watts Rams program to a holiday shopping spree:

Talib, who is currently on injured reserve with a rib injury, talked about the importance of holding the event regardless of his team, via ESPN's Lindsey Thiry:

The 33-year-old, who has also suited up for the Buccaneers, Patriots and Broncos, played for Los Angeles from 2018 to October 2019, helping the Rams make an appearance in Super Bowl LIII.